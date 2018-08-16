ALDI to bring wine Advent calendar to U.S.

After only being available in the U.K. last year, ALDI is bringing their buzzed-about wine Advent calendars to United States stores beginning on Nov. 7.

The grocery store shared a Facebook post sharing an article from PureWow.com, the calendar will contain 24 mini bottles of Aldi's award-winning wines, including red, white, rosé and bubbles. The wine calendar will sell for $70.

In addition, ALDI has also said that they will sell a cheese Advent calendar. This one will be significantly cheaper than the wine calendar, but just as festive. It will contain 24 mini cheeses and sell for $13.

Last year's stock of wine calendars sold out in a month, so be sure to put Nov. 7 on your regular calendar.

Not all ALDI locations sell wine and beer. TO find a location near you and to find out if they sell alcohol, visit the grocery store's website.