ALDI to bring wine Advent calendar to U.S.

4:12 PM, Aug 16, 2018
Matthew Lloyd
Copyright Getty Images

After only being available in the U.K. last year, ALDI is bringing their buzzed-about wine Advent calendars to United States stores beginning on Nov. 7. 

The grocery store shared a Facebook post sharing an article from PureWow.com, the calendar will contain 24 mini bottles of Aldi's award-winning wines, including red, white, rosé and bubbles. The wine calendar will sell for $70. 

In addition, ALDI has also said that they will sell a cheese Advent calendar. This one will be significantly cheaper than the wine calendar, but just as festive. It will contain 24 mini cheeses and sell for $13. 

Last year's stock of wine calendars sold out in a month, so be sure to put Nov. 7 on your regular calendar. 

Not all ALDI locations sell wine and beer. TO find a location near you and to find out if they sell alcohol, visit the grocery store's website

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top