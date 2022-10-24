Alaska man designs bike so his dogs can go riding with him

There are two things in this world that David Jensen loves: riding his bike and his two dogs.

So he devised a way to combine the two so his dogs Salt and Pepper could go riding with him.

The idea came about because Jensen didn't like biking alone.

So, he built a box that fits in the front of his bike so that he can carry the dogs in it.

He's been getting his workout and dog time in.

He's also become known as that guy that pedals around that cool dog in the blue "Doggles."

His other dog, Pepper, also wears goggles while he's riding shotgun.