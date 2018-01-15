Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 2:30PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Ozaukee, Sheboygan
Adults may soon have to work, get job training to get Medicaid benefits
1:11 PM, Jan 15, 2018
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Republicans this past week began to realize their long-held goal of requiring certain adults to work, get job training or perform community service in exchange for getting health coverage through Medicaid.
Whether that's a commonsense approach or an added burden that will cost many Americans their health insurance will be debated in states across the country.
Republicans say work and other requirements will return Medicaid to its original intent - to act as a stopgap until people can find work.
The Trump administration announced that it will allow states to implement certain requirements as a condition of receiving Medicaid benefits. It will mean states can require many adults on Medicaid to get a job, go to school, take a job-training course or perform community service to continue their eligibility.
Critics say hundreds of thousands of Americans could lose coverage, even if they meet the requirements.