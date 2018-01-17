Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo: Staff, students celebrate after power returns to PR school

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - (CNN) - Staff and students were overcome with joy after electricity was returned to a school in Puerto Rico after 112 days!

The lights came back on Jan. 11 at Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo in Puerto Rico.

Officials said the school had been without electricity since Hurricane Maria hit the island on Sept. 20, destroying the electric grid.

Florida Power and Light sent linemen and support staff to the island this month to help in restoration efforts.

FPL sent 140 lineworkers and support staff to Puerto Rico in December.

Courtesy CNN Newsource