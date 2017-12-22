6-year-old Texas boy killed in deputy-involved shooting

A 6-year-old Texas boy was killed on Thursday by a stray bullet during a deputy-involved shooting as the deputies were trying to capture a woman who was believed to have been armed, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

The Bexar County Coroner's Office told the Express-News that 6-year-old Kameron Prescott died from a single gunshot wound in the abdomen.

Kameron was reportedly killed inside of his home as four deputies chased the woman. The woman, who was also killed by deputies, was reportedly trying to break into Kameron's family's house when deputies opened fire. The woman, who was said to be a felon, has not had her identity released yet by authorities.

The Sheriff's Office said the woman brandished a firearm several times during a foot chase with deputies. During the foot chase, deputies chased the woman through neck-deep water in a creek. Authorities told the Express-News that deputies believed she was armed, but did not find a weapon on her when she was shot.

The pursuit lasted nearly 2 hours, and spanned more than a half mile.

Meanwhile, an online fundraiser has been created to pay for Kameron's funeral expenses. As of early Friday evening, nearly $5,000 has been raised.