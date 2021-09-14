504-pound alligator suspected of killing man during Hurricane Ida captured

An alligator that is believed to have killed a man in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida hit has been captured.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 12-foot-long alligator, weighing 504 pounds, was spotted over the weekend near the area where Timothy Satterlee Sr. was last seen.

Traps were set, and the alligator was caught Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The alligator was searched, and the sheriff’s office says it had what appeared to be human remains inside its stomach.

“This is a horrible tragedy and my sincere condolences and sympathy goes to the Satterlee family,” Sheriff Randy Smith.

The remains are being sent to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office for positive identification.

Ida hit Louisana on Aug. 30, and is responsible for at least 28 deaths in Louisiana, according to The Associated Press.

