Live Results: 4 Senate races to decide status of U.S. Senate

Senate races in Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona have yet to be called as of Wednesday morning as both Republicans and Democrats are hopeful of being in the majority.

Although Alaska’s Senate race has not been called, two Republicans are vying for the win there. Once Alaska is called, Republicans will have at least 48 seats, and Democrats will have 48.

With Vice President Kamala Harris acting as a tiebreaker, Democrats need to win two of the uncalled seats to hang onto the Senate to stay in the majority.

Only one Senate seat, Pennsylvania, has flipped. That seat, previously held by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, was won by Democrat John Fetterman. Democrats could potentially flip Wisconsin as well.

Republicans are looking to flip Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.

As of early Wednesday, Democrats hold narrow leads in Arizona and Georgia while Republicans have slim advantages in Nevada and Wisconsin.

But if the current results hold, we will not know the status of the U.S. Senate until December. That is because Georgia requires a candidate to win 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. Democrat Raphael Warnock has 49.4% of the vote.

A very similar situation played out in 2020 when a pair of runoffs in Georgia decided the fate of the Senate.

Warnock acknowledged the possibility of having to wait until December.

“Whether it's later tonight or tomorrow or four weeks from now, we will hear from the people of Georgia,” Warnock told Supporters. “We will hear from the people who have given me the great honor of my life, representing you in the United States Senate, and we will move for ward together.”

If Democrats win two of the three remaining seats, or Republicans win all three, a Georgia runoff could still be important as getting bills passed in a split Senate has proven to be a challenge for Democrats.