4 people dead after SUV hits freight train in Illinois

HARVEY, Ill. — Authorities in Illinois say four people in an SUV died when they hit the last car of a moving freight train in Harvey early Wednesday morning.

City spokesman Jason Baumann told the Chicago Tribune and Associated Press first responders responded to the train tracks about 2 a.m. local time, where they found a Dodge Durango on fire.

Fire crews put out the flames and found four adults inside the vehicle deceased.

The vehicle was taken to the police department, where the bodies were removed.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office was working to identify the occupants.

Baumann said the crash remains under investigation, but it doesn't appear that the car was trying to beat the train.

In a statement to the AP, CSX said no one on the train was injured.