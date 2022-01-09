Watch
NewsNational

Actions

19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire

items.[0].image.alt
Yuki Iwamura/AP
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
APTOPIX Apartment Building Fire
Posted at 3:32 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 16:32:21-05

NEW YORK (AP) —Nineteen people, including 9 children, have been killed in an apartment fire in New York City, in what the city’s fire commissioner called one of the worst blazes in recent memory. A senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams confirmed the total death toll Sunday to The Associated Press, while a city official who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the number of children dead. Dozens of people were injured in the Bronx fire, and at least 13 people were still in critical condition. According to the FDNY, approximately 200 firefighters responded to the scene Sunday at the Twin Park apartments.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku