'Sound of Music' star Heather Menzies Urich dies at 68

"After my husband lost his battle on April 16th, 2002, I vowed that I would make it my life's mission to continue to fight for his dream and vision: a world where the word 'cancer' is simply a memory of war we have won," Menzies Urich wrote on the foundation's website.
Menzies Urich is survived by three children and eight grandchildren.