UWM students share praise and critiques of Harris' visit to campus

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin Milwaukee was the host of Vice President Kamala Harris as her presidential campaign is just weeks away from election day.

Harris spoke with students inside the Lubar Entrepreneurship Center.

One of the many students who were outside during her event was, UWM freshman, Nicholas Yang.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Nicholas Yang and Kate Albanese are students at UWM

"One of my dream goals is to become a politician to help in health care legislation and minority legislation and stuff like that," Yang told TMJ4.

He says he received an invite to the private event but wasn't able to secure a spot.

But he does think this is an opportunity for Harris to engage young people in the swing state.

“I feel like as the generations go on younger voters will make the foundation of the next four elections and we have to educate the younger voters on what it means to vote," Yang said. "Like you’re changing your country, you’re changing the world”

Yang wasn't the only person who wanted their voice heard.

Several dozen pro-Palestinian protesters lined the streets both inside and outside of the police's taped-off perimeter.

One of those protestors was Dina El Kassas, a sophomore at UWM.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Dina El Kassas is a sophomore at UWM

"When it’s people like you who are currently being bombed, being burned to death it’s just frustrating that for some reason that doesn’t count as human right anymore," El Kassas told TMJ4.

She, and many others, are frustrated with the current administration's support of Israel in its war in Gaza.

Her message to Harris just weeks before the election was clear.

"I hope that she stops funding Israel, it’s really that simple," El Kassas said.

Other students urged folks to use their vote in next month's election.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Hosana Tekle and Anjay Nair are students at UWM

" I think using your right to vote is beneficial because if you don’t use it then they won't expect you to use it," said UWM senior Anjay Nair. "Using your rights is important as an American."

