Black Leaders Organizing Communities team hits the ground running after shift in presidential race

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Just days after the presidential race transformed, members of Black Leaders Organizing Communities (BLOC)’s canvassing team hit the ground running at 46th and Capitol, trying to hear directly from voters on what the state of the election is and what they hope to see this fall.

“It’s been overwhelming these last few days. But it's also been a good conversation opener with the things that have been going on,” said Tamer Malone, BLOC Lead Ambassador.

Tamer Malone is one of BLOC's lead ambassadors.

She says her mother inspired her to get involved in politics and she carries that with her when she speaks to voters.

“She explained to me how important it is and how the local elections are more important than the presidency,” said Malone. “Six years later, I'm still here.”

Maurice Weaver and Gertrude Martin say they got involved after seeing how their neighbors felt ignored by those in power and wanted to help advocate for them.

“We just give people the opportunity to reach out to us and use us as a source,” said Weaver.

“We uplift our community and help them to deal with the issues that are affecting them on a day-to-day basis,” said Martin.

Right now, Tamer says they are in the early stages of their outreach efforts.

“What it looks like for us is to just educate our neighborhoods and make sure everyone is aware fully of what's going on around them and what to expect,” said Malone.

