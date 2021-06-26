Mo Farah misses qualifying time for Tokyo Olympics
Getty Images
Getty Images
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Mo Farah of Newham and Essex Beagles looks on after crossing the finish line during the Mens 10000m Final on Day One of the Muller British Athletics Championships at Manchester Regional Arena on June 25, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Posted at 9:02 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 22:07:14-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.