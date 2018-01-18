Missing Brown County teen believed to be a victim of human trafficking found safe

UPDATE 8:25 p.m. -- 15-year-old Kasey Vang, who had been missing from the Bellevue area since Saturday night, has been found safe.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says the teen was turned over to them Wednesday night, and has been safely reunited with her family.

-----

ORIGINAL STORY:

Deputies with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for a missing teen, believed to be a victim of human trafficking.



Deputies say 15-year-old, Kasey Vang, of the Village of Bellevue, has been missing since Thursday, Jan. 11. Kasey was last seen with her younger sister in Milwaukee on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Deputies say her younger sister has returned home and is currently speaking to investigators.



Deputies say Kasey is believed to be a victim of human trafficking by an unknown adult man.



If you any information about Kasey Vang, please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 448-4200.

