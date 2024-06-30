Watch Now
Escalator malfunction leads to eleven injured at American Family Field Saturday

Posted at 7:38 PM, Jun 29, 2024

MILWAUKEE — Eleven people were injured due to an escalator malfunction at American Family Field following the Brewers game Saturday.

The Milwaukee Brewers posted an update on their X page, stating that the escalator moving fans from the terrace to the lodge began to move fast downward and those inside were injured from the incident.

Five of the injured were treated at the stadium and the other six were taken to local hospitals to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

There was a physician at the stadium and EMS arrived immediately, according to the post.

