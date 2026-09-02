Milwaukee will lose nearly an hour and a half of daylight in September

With fall on the horizon and the calendar flipping to September, we continue to lose daylight each day with earlier sunsets.

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 1, when we fall back and the sun really begins to set early.

Watch the latest weather forecast in the video below

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Before that happens, we'll continue to lose daylight each day, and will lose nearly an hour and a half of daylight in September and October.

At the start of September, our sunrise was at 6:16 a.m. and sunset at 7:26 p.m. By the end of the month, it will be at 6:48 a.m. and 6:34 p.m., respectively. We'll lose 1 hour, 23 minutes and 33 seconds of daylight in September.

In October, the sunrise on Oct. 1 is 6:49 a.m. and sunset is 6:32 p.m. By Halloween, that changes to 7:25 a.m. and 5:44 p.m., losing 1 hour, 23 minutes and 51 seconds of daylight.

Finally, when we fall back, our sunset goes to 4:43 p.m. on Nov. 1, and we lose just over 1 hour and 1 minute of daylight in November.