Woman & minority-owned firm leading portion of Milwaukee Public Museum future site project

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — As the Milwaukee Public Museum's future location is just getting started, a woman-owned, minority-owned general contracting firm is leading a portion of the project.

“I was born and raised in Milwaukee. My roots are here, on the south side,” said Ana Lopez.

Ana Lopez runs ALLCON, an independent construction management firm that just got a big break.

Teaming up with lead contractor Mortenson, ALLCON is now behind managing the build of three key sections of the museum’s new site, the family education suite, retail store, and ground floor restrooms.

“We wouldn't have had that chance with anyone else. No one ever would have given us that chance,” said Lopez.

Lopez says her team feels like true partners in this project and has been treated like such since day one.

“My employees have 20, 25 years in the business and Mortenson recognizes that. They recognize that just because you're a smaller company doesn't mean you don't have the knowledge or the experience,” said Lopez.

Danny O’Brien leads the Mortenson team and he says both companies bring something unique to the table, through their national and local presence in the industry.

“It’s truly about a mentor-mentee relationship. Together, we're able to have very mutually beneficial capabilities and truly be gaining skills for both of our teams,” said O’Brien.

MPM’s Chief Planning Officer Katie Sanders says inclusion has been part of the new site’s development from the beginning, from having women in the planning process, through the full build.

“Being part of a team that really thinks that all members of the community should be part of the process and at the table and not just given a seat at the table but really at the table as a decision-maker,” said Sanders.

Lopez says she is excited to see how the community will receive the new museum when it finally opens its doors in early 2027.

“I know I have a long road ahead of me. I have so much more I want to accomplish. But yet, I’m proud. I didn't get here by myself. I am so blessed to have the employees that I have,” said Lopez.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip