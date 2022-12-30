Winter chalets return to South Shore Terrace, supporting Milwaukee County Parks

MILWAUKEE — The staff at Milwaukee County Parks are trying to keep you from getting cabin fever. Winter chalets might be able to help with that.

Joe Mrozinski says there are 10 chalets at South Shore Park. You can sit outside and enjoy crackling fires.

If four walls and a fire aren't enough to keep you toasty, Chef Stephen Salava might just have the thing. He has been working on a special menu just for the chalets. The menu includes cheese curds and a cowboy chicken sandwich. There is also a mini s'mores station.

Everything you buy at South Shore will support the Milwaukee County Parks System.

You can also support the parks by buying a gift card.

To snag your chalet, visit the county park's website.

For more information, visit South Shore Terrace's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip