SOUTH MILWAUKEE — A one-of-a-kind dance show featuring styles from all over the world is coming to the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center tomorrow night.

TMJ4 got a sneak peek of the performance Friday. We spoke with artistic director Kerensa DeMars and choreographer Adrian Maxwell about the "Where in the World" show.

"Where in the World is a collaboration of various cultural dance forms. We have Aztec dancing, African dancing, flamenco, Polynesian dance, hula, all in one performance," DeMars said.

Watch: (W)here in the World dance show brings diverse cultural performances to South Milwaukee

A sneak peek at (W)here in the World dance event

The family-friendly show takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday. It features about four groups of various sizes, each bringing their own music, messages, and costumes.

"Not only does each dance have its own traditional music, its traditional costuming, but there's a story behind each piece, and we try and share that in the program so that people can really get a sense of where these traditions come from. All of us are honoring our ancestors when we share this. And there'll be some collaborative works in the show as well," DeMars said.

Maxwell said his goal is to make the audience feel good while also encouraging them to think.

"My goal is always to make the audience happy, dance feel good, but I want them to think. And a lot of times, I try to put a lot of deep symbolisms inside of it. So where, if you get it, you get it. If you don't, you don't," Maxwell said.

When asked about the importance of art, Maxwell emphasized the power of being authentic.

"It is the freedom of expression. Is the freedom of being able to just exist in whoever you are, in whatever you believe in, being able to showcase your full self," Maxwell said.

TMJ4 learned about this performance through our partnership with Imagine MKE.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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