What is 'Hoanchella'? It's a mix of light show and boat cruise over Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge

MILWAUKEE — Hoanchella is happening tonight at the Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee.

Basically, it's a boat cruise and a light show on the Hoan Bridge, synced to music from the Milwaukee Bucks DJ, Shawna.

There will also be fireworks show at 8:40 p.m. on Thursday.

This event serves as the fundraising kickoff lighting the east side of the bridge.

Read more about the event from their website:

Event Timeline



The HOANCHELLA boat event will start at Lakeshore Park and turn around at Lakefront Brewery. There are various riverwalk locations to view the boats and enjoy the music. Below is the timeline of events:





4PM - 6:30PM Boat tie up and live music from Roxie Beane at Lakeshore State Park Boat Slips! Everyone Welcome. Boat slips restricted to VIP Experience Package only 6:45PM VIP Experience boats leave Lakeshore Park and cruise down the Milwaukee River led by the Funktoon Wagon and Milwaukee Fire Department 7:45PM Boat cruise arrives at Lakefront Brewery and turns around 8:00PM Boats arrive at Edelweiss where DJ Shawna starts her performance and takes the lead with her VIP Boat attendees aboard the Miss Wisconsin 8:20PM Miss Wisconsin arrives at the Hoan Bridge and boats line up 8:30PM DJ Shawna performs curated music set synced to the Hoan Bridge lights 8:40PM Light the Hoan fireworks display 9:00PM Miss Wisconsin and VIP boats head to Lakeshore Park for private performance from DJ Shawna

Our VIP Experiences



VIP Cruise Experience



$175 per person ( SOLD OUT)



Ticket price includes:



Two-hour live music and production w/ DJ Shawna aboard the Miss Wisconsin from Edelweiss Cruises

Front row to fireworks experience

Custom Hoan Bridge light show synced to DJ Shawna

2 Complimentary Cocktails

Digital copy of group overhead drone photo from Nate Vomhof

VIP Custom DJ Shawna t-shirt only available on the Miss Wisconsin from Edelweiss Cruises

Snack Bag thanks to our incredible sponsors

T-shirt cannon

Bubbles, light up stuff, and more!

VIP Boat Slip Experience - ONLY 1 LEFT!



Have a boat? A friend with a boat? Want to create a unique experience for your team or clients? Sponsor a boat slip to bring them to the VIP HOANCHELLA Experience!



Boat slips at Lakeshore Park will be available starting at 4pm with an overnight option included. You also have access to the slip ALL day Friday, August 18th for some more fun in the sun!



The VIP Boat Slip Experience also includes:



One boat slip at Lakeshore State Park on 8/17 with your name placed in front of slip

Happy Hour at Lakeshore State Park starting at 4pm with live music from Roxie Beane and beverages from Lakefront Brewery River cruise caravan led by the Milwaukee Fire Department, Funk Club Wagon and DJ Shawna

Front row to fireworks experience

Custom Hoan Bridge light show synced to DJ Shawna

Group overhead drone photo from Nate Vomhof

Additional DJ set from DJ Shawna at the shores of Discovery World

VIP Custom HOANCHELLA t-shirt

Custom Light the Hoan boat pennant

Custom Light the Hoan cooler including (4) LED rocks glasses, (4) LED keychain, and (4) Hoan can coolers

Wine, pre-made cocktails, beer and snacks thanks to our incredible sponsors

Support of Light the Hoan’s mission and the first to get a bulb on the east side of the bridge

3 VIP BOAT SLIPS LEFT! REACH OUT TO SECURE!



DON’T HAVE A BOAT! REACH OUT TO US UP FOR OPTIONS.



INFO@LIGHTTHEHOAN.COM!



Boats and Tunes Riverside



Feel the pulse of the city as you soak in the vibrant atmosphere, surrounded by fellow music enthusiasts and locals who share your passion.



Riverwalk Viewing Areas Include:



Pier Garden at The Starling which includes boardwalk bar with HOANCHELLA themed cocktails, and music from Milwaukee Airwaves. You can also reserve a table for up to 4 of your friends and includes one free drink ticket per person from 7pm-9pm. Purchase your VIP table below. “Hoan & Crockett” sponsored by Events by Design! Take advantage of this photo opportunity while being the first to dedicate a bulb on the east side of the Hoan! Patio opens at 4pm; Live DJ 6pm to 9pm. The Tap Yard at Schlitz Park. Celebrate Downtown Employee Appreciate Week with a beer giveaway from 5pm – 8pm! BONUS: Trivia starts at 7pm! Lakefront Brewery will be providing live music. This is also the turn around point for the boat cruise. AS OF NOON ON 8/17, ALL NEW INFO WILL BE COMMUNICATED VIA SOCIAL MEDIA SITES ON FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM.



What you will experience



Join us for an unforgettable event featuring overnight boat slips at Lakeshore State Park, an orchestrated boat cruise, a synchronized light show on the Hoan Bridge to DJ Shawna, music by the Funktoon’s pontoon, and spectacular fireworks.



This celebration of the Fresh Coast not only unites residents and visitors but also serves as a kickoff for lighting the East side of the Hoan Bridge, showcasing Milwaukee’s charm and inviting the world to experience our city’s magic.



























