We're Open: Pizza Man on Humboldt

About six months ago, Pizza Man moved into its new home overlooking the Milwaukee River on Humboldt. That's where Rod Burks joined us live.
About six months ago, Pizza Man moved into its new home overlooking the Milwaukee River on Humboldt. That's where Rod Burks joined us live.
Posted at 7:01 PM, Oct 16, 2023
MILWAUKEE — We are celebrating National Pizza Month in Milwaukee Tonight. Monday's "We're Open" segment took us to Pizza Man.

About six months ago, Pizza Man moved into its new home overlooking the Milwaukee River on Humboldt. That's where Rod Burks joined us live.

Pizza Man is located at 2060 N. Humboldt Ave. in Milwaukee.

For more information, visit pizzamanwi.com.

