We're Open: Pizza Man on Humboldt

MILWAUKEE — We are celebrating National Pizza Month in Milwaukee Tonight. Monday's "We're Open" segment took us to Pizza Man.

About six months ago, Pizza Man moved into its new home overlooking the Milwaukee River on Humboldt. That's where Rod Burks joined us live.

Watch the videos at the top of this article for more.

Pizza Man is located at 2060 N. Humboldt Ave. in Milwaukee.

For more information, visit pizzamanwi.com.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip