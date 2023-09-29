Weekend events with Jammin' 98.3: Riverwest Jazzfest, Ringo Starr, West Allis Car Show

MILWAUKEE — We are entering the final weekend of September! Brandi Iberia from Jammin' 98.3 joined Steve Chamraz on Milwaukee Tonight to talk about ways we can all celebrate the end of one month and the beginning of another.

Friday: Inaugural Riverwest Jazzfest

Date and time: September 29, 5:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.+

According to their website, the Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts is "one of the most significant, still operating historic jazz clubs in the country." Tonight, they are adding a new chapter to their legacy with the inaugural "Riverwest Jazzfest." Some of the biggest names in local jazz are participating, putting on shows not only at the Jazz Gallery, but Bar Centro and Company Brewing as well.

For more information: Jazzgallerycenterforarts.org

Saturday: Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band

Date and time: September 30, 8:00 p.m.

From his days as a Beatle to a solo career, Ringo Starr has been a global music icon for more than six decades. You'll have a chance to see him in concert on Saturday, when he and his All-Starr Band visit the Miller High Life Theatre. Doors open at 7:00 for an 8:00 show.

For more information: pabsttheatergroup.com

Sunday: Downtown West Allis Classic Car Show

Date and time: October 1, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Downtown West Allis will be the place to be for automotive appreciators on Sunday. 450 classic and custom cars will be on display along Greenfield Avenue between 70th & 76th Streets for the city's annual Classic Car Show. Besides cars, there will be lots of food, vendors, and family-friendly activities to enjoy.

For more information: westallisdowntown.com

