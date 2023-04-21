Weekend events with Jammin' 98.3: gallery night, health & wellness expo, puppy shower

Time for another segment with Jammin' 98.3. This week the radio station will join us on Milwaukee Tonight to talk about Gallery Night MKE, Move 2023 Health & Wellness Expo, and Rescue Gang Annual Puppy Shower.

Friday: Gallery Night MKE

Date and time: April 21, 5 p.m.

The second Gallery Night MKE of the year is happening this evening. More than 30 venues across town have transformed into art galleries in which you can speak with and buy pieces from local artists. One such venue is N﻿ō Studios. They're hosting an open house until midnight. All ages are welcome.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Saturday: Move 2023 Health & Wellness Expo

Date and time: April 22, 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

The Bucks may be on the road this weekend, but there is still plenty of fun to be had at Fiserv Forum. From 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the group We Race Ahead will host a health and wellness event at the arena called "MOVE23." It's an opportunity for you to be connected with resources to help out with nutrition, physical fitness, and mental health services. Attendees can look forward to a catered lunch and a free wellness box filled with home exercise supplies, while supplies last.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Sunday: Rescue Gang Annual Puppy Shower

Date and time: April 23, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Dog lovers will want to head to Rescue Gang near Miller Park Way and Burnham on Sunday. They are hosting a free "puppy shower" from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. The free event features games, a bake sale, and, most importantly, puppies! Attendees can spend time in their "Puppy Interaction Space" to hang out with a pup of their choice. If you are hoping to bring a dog home with you, note that no adoptions will take place during this event, but you are encouraged to bring an application anyway to get the process started. Everyone who comes is asked to donate puppy supplies during their visit.

Click here for tickets and more information.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip