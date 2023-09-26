'We love being in the community': Petting zoo brings West Allis police and kids together

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — An entire zoo could be found at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday in West Allis!

The West Allis Police Department brought in the zoo as part of their initiative to engage with the community.

The department recently received a $1,000 grant from the Cops and Kids Foundation to host events like the petting zoo.

“We want kids to come on up to us and realize we are here for them if they need us,” Lieutenant Jessica Johnson with the West Allis Police Department, said.

The Cops and Kids Foundation is a nonprofit that provides police departments with tools and funding to implement community service programs. The money granted to the West Allis Police Department is awarded over three years.

Over 55 kids from the city’s recreation program paid a trip to the park, along with dozens more people from the community. The local schools were off Monday.

People fed and pet 25 animals from chickens to goats to cows with members of the police department.

“Just to hear the excitement in their voices and see the offices interact with them, it’s a joy,” Johnson smiled.

People who live in the area said the relationship wasn’t always like this.

“The kids would stay on this side at the park and see the officers go in and out of the district, but they never actually met them,” Michelle Encino, a local resident, said.

Michelle and her daughter, Elena, spent the day talking with the officers and petting the animals.

“It feels more like a family and community now. Hopefully, they do more stuff like this,” Encino smiled.

The department is planning more of these events. Their next outing will be a pumpkin patch event at Veterans Memorial Park on Oct. 9.

