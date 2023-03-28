Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Tosa Restaurant Week continues through Saturday

Tosa Restaurant Week
City of Wauwatosa
Tosa Restaurant Week
Posted at 11:22 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 12:22:31-04

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Enjoy your favorite local restaurants and specially priced offerings at Tosa Restaurant Week!

The event started on March 23 and runs through April 1. Dozens of Wauwatosa restaurants are participating, including Crafty Cow, Cafe Hollander, and Lion's Tail Brewing. You'll find everything from BOGO old fashioneds, three-course dinners, complimentary cheese curds and more.

This is the second year Wauwatosa has hosted a restaurant week.

You can find participating restaurants and menus here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.