Tosa Restaurant Week continues through Saturday

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Enjoy your favorite local restaurants and specially priced offerings at Tosa Restaurant Week!

The event started on March 23 and runs through April 1. Dozens of Wauwatosa restaurants are participating, including Crafty Cow, Cafe Hollander, and Lion's Tail Brewing. You'll find everything from BOGO old fashioneds, three-course dinners, complimentary cheese curds and more.

This is the second year Wauwatosa has hosted a restaurant week.

You can find participating restaurants and menus here.

