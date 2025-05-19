Summerfest announces ticket deal one month before 'Big Gig'

Milwaukee's Summerfest is just one month away, and this year's festival will feature several new experiences for attendees.

An immersive art installation called "Astral Relics of the Great North Woods" from Milwaukee-based Fuzz-Pop Workshop will be located just inside the North Gate.

Pickleball enthusiasts can visit the new "Dean's Dip" Pickleball Village. The increasingly popular game will be featured with open play and clinics for beginners, including men, women and kids.

Festival-goers also have a chance to score tickets to select shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater or BMO Pavilion with the price of general admission.

The "Big Gig" is offering its "All-In" ticket deal starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, where attendees can get tickets to select shows for $30.

The deal is only available online while supplies last.

