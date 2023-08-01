Sherman Park Grocery celebrates one year since taking on Milwaukee food desert

MILWAUKEE, WIS — After taking on one of Milwaukee’s 13 food deserts, a local business owner is getting some recognition.

Sherman Park Grocery Store owner Maurice Wince was joined by community leaders and shoppers alike Monday to celebrate one year since his shop first opened its doors.

“We’re so excited and we’re humbled and appreciative of the warm reception that the community Sherman Park neighborhood has given us,” Wince said.

The businessman started the store as a way to prioritize community health, bringing in fresh fruits and vegetables on W. Fond Du Lac Ave. Wince said before he opened up the space, people’s options for food nearby were limited to things like chips and Twinkies.

One year later, Wince hopes to be able to expand the shop as the community needs grow.

Shoppers at the store Wednesday, like Dr. Shawna Whitehead, said in addition to the healthy food what keeps them coming back is quality service.

“When you come in here, you feel the love you feel the compassion that he has for the community,” Whitehead explained. "I told all my staff and I vowed to myself I'm not going nowhere else. I'm coming here."

Wince is also working with other area businesses to bring improvements around safety and beautification to the neighborhood.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip