RSVR in Bay View hosts augmented reality 'Mario Kart' tournament

A different kind of competition was underway in Bay View on Monday. This competition was for the gamers! It was an augmented reality "Mario Kart" tournament.
IMG_9210.jpg
Posted at 6:53 PM, Sep 11, 2023
BAY VIEW, Wis. — RSVR, the virtual reality arcade in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood, is hosting an augmented reality Mario Kart league.

It allows players to race using a Nintendo Switch, but the catch is that instead of just racing in the video game, players also control an RC car. Players set up a custom track in real life. When players race, they go through the course they set up, but that also appears on their Nintendo Switch screen. On the screen, you can see your power-ups, position, a mini-map, and more just like you would in the video game. Players choose from Mario or Luigi.

You can sign up for the league on the RSVR website.

James Groh joined us live at RSVR to give us a preview of what the league will look like.

Watch the video at the top of the article.

RSVR is located at 2210 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

