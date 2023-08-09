Riverwest Street Hockey Club hopes to get more people involved

MILWAUKEE — The Riverwest Street Hockey Club was founded by Jordan Baumhardt years ago. He says during the pandemic, it was a great social-distancing game that they never stopped playing.

They call the game "Sauce Off," which is a spin-off of cornhole but with hockey. They also play "Slap Hockey."

James Groh joined Milwaukee Tonight live from Riverwest, ready to play a little street hockey!

Watch the videos at the top of this article to learn more.

