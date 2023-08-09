Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Riverwest Street Hockey Club hopes to get more people involved

Tonight in Milwaukee the Riverwest community is hosting street hockey. James Groh is joined with the founder of Riverwest Street Hockey, Jordan Baumhardt. Hockey in the street is a much easier alternative to regular hockey and is much more accessible. During COVID-19, Street Hockey was also another way to play outside while still social distancing.
Posted at 9:20 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 22:20:51-04

MILWAUKEE — The Riverwest Street Hockey Club was founded by Jordan Baumhardt years ago. He says during the pandemic, it was a great social-distancing game that they never stopped playing.

They call the game "Sauce Off," which is a spin-off of cornhole but with hockey. They also play "Slap Hockey."

James Groh joined Milwaukee Tonight live from Riverwest, ready to play a little street hockey!

Watch the videos at the top of this article to learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.