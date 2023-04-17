Project Clean and Green: Trash collectors to pick up large items in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — If you've been working on your spring cleaning and have some things that just don't fit in the garbage can, the City of Milwaukee has got your back!

Monday marked the first day of "Project Clean and Green." Trash collectors will take things like furniture, mattresses, or garden debris off your hands.

You can leave it at the curb and they will take it on your collection day. They will be focusing on one area every week through the end of next month.

See the map below to see when they will be in your neighborhood:

Clean and Green Map by TODAY'S TMJ4 on Scribd

For a list of what they will take and for further information, head to the city's website.

