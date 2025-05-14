Outpost Co-op supports local artists through new Community Creatives event

MILWAUKEE — Outpost, a community grocery cooperative, is showcasing local artists through its new quarterly Community Creatives events.

The next event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at all four Outpost locations: Milwaukee, Bayview, Mequon and Wauwatosa.

Vendors offering everything from handmade jewelry and funky prints to locally made pickles and jams will be on hand at each event.

The events are meant as a way to introduce shoppers to all of the local hidden gems available around the Milwaukee area.

They are also meant as a way for local artists to show off their talents. Anyone wanting to promote a performance, exhibition, festival, behind the scenes look at their creative process or other creative endeavor is encouraged to apply. Applications are due no later than two weeks prior to an event date.

Future events are planned for Aug. 16 and Oct. 11. For more information about Community Creatives or to apply to be a vendor, visit the Outpost website.

