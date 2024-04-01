Watch Now
OnMilwaukee's Lori Fredrich discusses new foods at American Family Field

Posted at 6:52 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 19:52:29-04

The Brewers' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2.

Your ballpark experience will be different this year, with new scoreboards, food offerings, and a new spot featuring popular options from Third Street Market Hall.

Lori Fredrich of OnMilwaukee joined Milwaukee Tonight to discuss some of the new food options.

Find everything you need to know about Milwaukee's dining scene here.

