OnMilwaukee's Lori Fredrich discusses new foods at American Family Field

The Brewers' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2.

Your ballpark experience will be different this year, with new scoreboards, food offerings, and a new spot featuring popular options from Third Street Market Hall.

Lori Fredrich of OnMilwaukee joined Milwaukee Tonight to discuss some of the new food options.

