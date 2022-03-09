New group 'Let's Talk Womxn' supporting female business owners in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Who run the world? Girls. And on International Women's Day, more than 30 local businesswomen in Milwaukee are making it their mission to support one another.

"Half of the women in here I did not know before this event so I'm really looking forward to getting to know each and every one of them," said Delicious Bites owner Tomira White.

It's all thanks to a new group called 'Let's Talk Womxn'. A new movement that's expanded to 13 cities including Milwaukee aiming to help make the culinary industry more equitable for women.

"Especially since we are in a male-dominated industry I feel that sometimes we are not taken as seriously. Even just being a diverse woman or minority woman of color in the industry is extremely challenging," said Anomaly Catering owner Anomalous Campbell.

Although the Milwaukee chapter started just four weeks ago, organizers say it has already gotten an overwhelming response.

"There are no dues, there are no fees. It's not an organization, it's just a group of women doing great things together. It's really about supporting one another, lifting each other up, helping one another when they need anything," said Heirloom MKE co-owner Jessie Ignatiev.

And tonight, as they introduce themselves to the city during their inaugural event - vendors say they're looking forward to showing off all the female talent that Milwaukee has to offer.

"This is really dope that this is a group of 20 women, we are all in a very similar industry although we do some of the same and different things we will be in the same room rooting and cheering each other on,"

