Navy Week docks in Milwaukee with schedule full of events

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Navy set their course for Milwaukee Monday, inviting in sailors from across the nation.

Monday kicked off the city’s fourth Navy Week, a program with events from July 17-23, ending with theMilwaukee Air and Water Show.

Their goal is to highlight the importance of the Navy to a city like Milwaukee, which doesn’t have a large Navy presence. Navy Sailors across the country came together as the week kicked off.

“Navy Weeks are in more land-locked locations where we can’t bring one of our big ships to the city,” Kim Ortega, a museum technician at the National Museum of the American Sailor, said.

Members of Navy organizations like the crew from the USS Milwaukee, the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes, Navy Band Great Lakes, and The Blue Angels are participating.

With 31 and a half years in the Navy, Randy Reid is a Command Master Chief at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes. He visited the Milwaukee County Historical Society where the Navy is hosting a limited-time exhibit on its history as one of their many events.

“It’s really great to be out in uniform and really represent the Navy and bring awareness,” Reid said. “I hope people take away awareness and education of the Navy. That’s really what the spirit of Navy Week is about.”

More than 75 sailors will participate in education and community outreach events all week. Monday, they volunteered at MADACC for an animal shelter clean-up. Throughout the week, they will also volunteer for the city of Milwaukee, the Boys and Girls Club, and Habitat for Humanity.

The Navy Band Great Lakes will play free live music at different venues throughout the week as well.

“We want to make it all about community and serve as the Navy’s way to give back. The Navy is here and wants to be part of the general public,” Ortega smiled.

The Navy Office of Community Outreach is hosting 13 Navy Weeks in 2023, with Milwaukee Navy Week being one of the stops. According to the organization, the program reaches more than 140 million people.

For a full list of events, you can visit their website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip