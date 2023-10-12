Museum in Milwaukee hosts Thursday night concert series throughout October

MILWAUKEE — A hidden gem museum in Milwaukee hosts musicians every Thursday in October.

The Charles Allis Art Museum is located just north of Brady Street on Prospect.

James Groh joined us there live on Thursday, Oct. 12 for the concert series "Autumn at the Allis."

WATCH the videos at the top of this article to learn more.

Check out all the events happening at the museum on their website.

