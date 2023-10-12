Watch Now
Museum in Milwaukee hosts Thursday night concert series throughout October

The Charles Allis Art Museum in Milwaukee hosts musicians every Thursday in October.
A hidden gem museum in Milwaukee hosts musicians every Thursday in October. The Charles Allis Art Museum is located just north of Brady Street on Prospect.
Posted at 6:44 PM, Oct 12, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A hidden gem museum in Milwaukee hosts musicians every Thursday in October.

The Charles Allis Art Museum is located just north of Brady Street on Prospect.

James Groh joined us there live on Thursday, Oct. 12 for the concert series "Autumn at the Allis."

Check out all the events happening at the museum on their website.

