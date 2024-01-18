Museum Days: Get discounts at dozens of local museums now through January 28

MILWAUKEE — You can gain admission to dozens of southeast Wisconsin's finest museums for free or at a discounted rate with the return of "Museum Days," VISIT Milwaukee announced this week.
The campaign includes 30 museums across our area, and is designed to boost attendance and raise awareness of the museums. Museum Days runs from January 18th through the 28th.
“Our museums create a rich sense of identity and pride for our community while enhancing the quality of life for residents and providing a wonderful experience for our visitors," says Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. "We are always proud to invite visitors from around the world to explore these institutions and make them a regular part of their travels to Milwaukee.”
VISIT Milwaukee says that just last year, Museum Days boosted attendance for the Bucyrus Museum by more than three times over its usual levels. Museum Days also generated a whopping 73 percent of ticket sales for America's Black Holocaust Museum.
You can see a full list of participating museums below. Get more information on VISIT Milwaukee's website.
List of museums with free admission:
- Art Preserve of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center
- Cedarburg Art Museum
- Emile H. Mathis Art Gallery at UW-Milwaukee
- Haggerty Museum of Art
- IPAMA Institute for the Preservation of African American Music & Art
- John Michael Kohler Arts Center
- Lynden Sculpture Garden
- Mitchell Gallery of Flight
- RAM's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts
- Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel
- War Memorial Center
- Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum
List of museums with $5 admission:
- America's Black Holocaust Museum
- Bucyrus Museum
- Charles Allis Art Museum
- Grohmann Museum
- Jewish Museum Milwaukee
- Milwaukee County Historical Society
- Mitchell Park Domes
- National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum
- Racine Art Museum
- Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
- Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts
List of museums with $10 admission:
- Betty Brinn Children's Museum
- Harley-Davidson Museum
- Museum of Wisconsin Art
- Pabst Mansion
List of museums with $15 admission:
- Discovery World
- Milwaukee Art Museum
- Milwaukee Public Museum
