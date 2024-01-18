Museum Days: Get discounts at dozens of local museums now through January 28

MILWAUKEE — You can gain admission to dozens of southeast Wisconsin's finest museums for free or at a discounted rate with the return of "Museum Days," VISIT Milwaukee announced this week.

The campaign includes 30 museums across our area, and is designed to boost attendance and raise awareness of the museums. Museum Days runs from January 18th through the 28th.

“Our museums create a rich sense of identity and pride for our community while enhancing the quality of life for residents and providing a wonderful experience for our visitors," says Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. "We are always proud to invite visitors from around the world to explore these institutions and make them a regular part of their travels to Milwaukee.”

VISIT Milwaukee says that just last year, Museum Days boosted attendance for the Bucyrus Museum by more than three times over its usual levels. Museum Days also generated a whopping 73 percent of ticket sales for America's Black Holocaust Museum.

You can see a full list of participating museums below. Get more information on VISIT Milwaukee's website.

List of museums with free admission:

Art Preserve of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center

Cedarburg Art Museum

Emile H. Mathis Art Gallery at UW-Milwaukee

Haggerty Museum of Art

IPAMA Institute for the Preservation of African American Music & Art

John Michael Kohler Arts Center

Lynden Sculpture Garden

Mitchell Gallery of Flight

RAM's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts

Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

War Memorial Center

Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum

List of museums with $5 admission:

America's Black Holocaust Museum

Bucyrus Museum

Charles Allis Art Museum

Grohmann Museum

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Historical Society

Mitchell Park Domes

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum

Racine Art Museum

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts

List of museums with $10 admission:

Betty Brinn Children's Museum

Harley-Davidson Museum

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Pabst Mansion

List of museums with $15 admission:

Discovery World

Milwaukee Art Museum

Milwaukee Public Museum

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip