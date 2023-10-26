MSOE opens music conservatory in historic duplex downtown

MILWAUKEE — When you think of the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), you likely don’t think of music.

But with over 150 students involved in their music programs, a new music conservatory opened on MSOE’s campus Monday.

The Patricia E. Kern Conservatory of Music is the first time MSOE has a permanent, dedicated space on campus for students to pursue music.

“The program started seven or eight years ago. We realized that the students coming to MSOE were really invested in academics, but really passionate about music as well,” Alexa Deacon, MSOE’s Director of Campus Life, said.

MSOE’s president, Dr. John W. Walz, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday. Students and the public got their first look at the future home of MSOE music.

“Having our own building where we a have a space we belong and a place to play as loud as we can helps a lot,” Benjamin Lilienkamp, a French horn player, smiled.

With nearly a dozen practice rooms, a music library, and a recording studio, the building gives the growing music program a space to rehearse and store instruments.

“Our students have been waiting for something like this since the music programs were created. Today’s really special,” Deacon exclaimed.

The 4,400-square-foot property in the heart of MSOE’s campus used to be a privately-owned duplex. It was built in 1905.

MSOE alumni and friends helped buy and renovate the property to house the school’s music program.

The building is named after Dr. Patricia Kern, who was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from MSOE in 2000. Her legacy lives on through the Kern Center, Viets Field, and now the conservatory.

A press release from the school said she had a love for music and singing.

MSOE has several musical groups including the Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble, String Orchestra, Concert Choir, Pep Band and Jazz Combo.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip