Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre ends season with award-winning play, 'Circle Mirror Transformation'

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre is ending its 2024-2025 season with the award-winning, "Circle Mirror Transformation."

Performances of the play will continue through Sunday afternoon.

"Circle Mirror Transformation" is a comedy about five lonely souls taking an adult acting class at a community center in small-town Vermont. Each is trying to find themselves and hopes that the class will help. While the characters go through ups and downs, the play ends on an ultimately hopeful note and is full of huge laughs and quirky characters along the way.

The show boasts a who's-who cast of Milwaukee performing arts talent, including Chloe Attalla, Elyse Edelman, Reese Madigan, Mark Ulrich and Tami Workentin. It is directed by Next Act Theatre Artistic Director Cody Estle.

Playwright Annie Baker is a Pulitzer Prize and MacArthur Genius Grant-winning playwright whose work is infrequently produced in Milwaukee. This is only the fourth production of one of her plays locally in the past two decades.

"Circle Mirror Transformation" won two Obie Awards and was nominated for several Drama Desk Awards.

For performance times or to purchase tickets, visit the Next Act Theatre website.

