Milwaukee's first-ever theater week kicks off with Grace Weber

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Theater District is kicking off its first ever theater week Thursday to highlight the city’s performing art scene with a local talent who made it big.

Concert Organizers at the Pabst theater said Grace Weber, a Wauwatosa native and Grammy award winner is just the right person to get things started.

Pabst Booking Coordinator Amber Solheim said Weber knows the value of the arts, pointing to her music lab in Milwaukee which offers free music and arts education to are high school students as an example.

“That really sparked an interest in making her the correct musician to show off and kinda prop up, ”Solheim said.

The Pabst Theater is just one of more than a dozen theater groups and venues banding together to celebrate and bring awareness to what the city offers.

From Nov. 9th to 19th Milwaukee Theater District members will offer ticket discounts, exclusive events and giveaways to encourage visitors to get engaged.

It’s a new initiative A.J. Magoon with Next Act Theater said he’s excited to be a part of.

"It's important to contribute to that ecosystem and to be part of it," Magoon said. "Life wouldn't be complete without the arts and without artistic opportunities."

He recommends people take Theater Week as an opportunity to try something new and step outside their comfort Zone. He said between live theater, dance, opera and symphonic music there’s plenty to choose from.

Participating groups include:



