Milwaukee Table Tennis Club offers regular tournaments and coaching

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — If you want to do something active, James Groh has you covered.

He joined us live at Irving Elementary School in West Allis on Tuesday. It is one of the homes of the Milwaukee Table Tennis Club.

For more information, visit milwaukeettc.org or email milwaukeettc@gmail.com

Milwaukee Table Tennis Club times & locations:

Shorewood Intermediate School

3830 N. Morris Blvd.

Shorewood, WI 53211

Wednesdays: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Irving Elementary School

10230 W. Grant St.

West Allis, WI 53227

Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sundays: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

