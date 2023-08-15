Watch Now
Milwaukee Table Tennis Club offers regular tournaments and coaching

MILWAUKEE TENNIS CLUB
TMJ4
Posted at 6:10 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 19:10:45-04

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — If you want to do something active, James Groh has you covered.

He joined us live at Irving Elementary School in West Allis on Tuesday. It is one of the homes of the Milwaukee Table Tennis Club.

For more information, visit milwaukeettc.org or email milwaukeettc@gmail.com

Milwaukee Table Tennis Club times & locations:

Shorewood Intermediate School
3830 N. Morris Blvd.
Shorewood, WI 53211
Wednesdays: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Irving Elementary School
10230 W. Grant St.
West Allis, WI 53227
Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sundays: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

