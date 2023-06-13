Milwaukee Recreation kicks off Summer Playground program

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Recreation has kicked off its Summer Playgrounds recreation program.

Seventeen playgrounds across the city will have activities, meals, and games available for free to kids ages 6-17 all summer long. It is a drop-in program.

“If any parents have bored children, send them to us. We will cure that issue,” Rick Knack, a resource person with Milwaukee Recreation, joked.

Knack has been with Milwaukee Recreation for over 40 years and said this program is special.

“It’s almost like a field of dreams you see in a movie. Is this heaven?” Knack asked.

“No, it’s Milwaukee. It’s heaven because they’re all out here enjoying themselves. No frowning, no anger. Just kids having a good time.”

Staff members called Play Leaders will be at each park, providing activities and playing with the kids. Cael Galindo has been a Play Leader with Milwaukee Recreation for three years.

“This gives me an opportunity to really bridge Milwaukee together with all the kids from the neighborhood,” Galindo said.

At Burnham Park, Galindo played basketball and soccer with local kids at the park before handing out a meal.

A community organization,Artists Working in Education, also made an appearance. Their separate Truck Studio program provides drop-in art activities free of charge to youth at parks and playgrounds throughout Milwaukee.

“We have a mobile art studio and we’re just out in the park, drawing with the kids," Tayla Hart, one of their artists, said. “I feel like we have a little bit of a connection, so it’s amazing.”

The Summer Playgrounds program runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, except for holidays. Milwaukee Recreation also has several wade pools that are open Saturdays.

For more information, and to see a list of all the playground locations and hours, you can visit their website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip