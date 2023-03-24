Milwaukee painter leaving her mark in the city she loves

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee native Grace Weber is a Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter. But, people may not know she's also a talented painter who's leaving her mark in the city she loves in a big way.

You've heard her on Milwaukee airwaves, seen her performing at Bucks halftime shows.

"Milwaukee will always be part of my artist journey," Weber stated.

Now, instead of singing into a mic, Weber is letting her vision flow onto a canvas for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Weber said the Bucks asked her to make two big pieces for a space in the owner's suite.

"I absolutely said yes," Weber smiled.

So, she got to work and let her love for her hometown be the inspiration.

"The cool thing about these two pieces in the owner's suite is that they highlight the two championships the Bucks won," she said.

On the left canvas, the 1971 team is on full display with #33 Kareem Abdul Jabbar hitting a jumper. On the right no other than Giannis Antetokounmpo hyping the crowd.

"I owe a lot to the Bucks for kind of painting me on the map as a musician and a painter," Weber said.

Whether it's singing or painting, she said she's living a dream in the city she loves.

TMJ4's Ubah Ali asked Weber if she had any other collaborations in mind. Weber laughed and said she'd love to make a painting for Bucks players, especially Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Until then, she's looking forward to performing at half-time shows and seeing her artwork on full display.

