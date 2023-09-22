Watch Now
Milwaukee non-profit hosts 'book tasting' for literacy week

A Milwaukee non-profit took a creative approach to get people excited about reading Thursday as Adult Education and Family Literacy Week continued.
Posted at 6:22 AM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 07:22:10-04

Joyce’s House Education Center held a book tasting to encourage visitors to feast on vivid characters, new worlds and captivating storylines.

Group Founder and CEO Mercedez Butts said the fundraiser was a chance to bring people’s attention to the importance of literacy in a creative way.

“We want to make sure that people who—families they're able to understand and utilize something that is a right,” she said. “Reading is a right."

The event’s books were supplied by the soon-to-open Niche Book Bar, which focuses on literature with Black Protagonists and Black authors. Organizers wrapped a number of those books to obscure the titles and challenge people to sample different genres and new authors.

"There are a lot of books that are representative of them across a wide variety of genres,” Niche owner Cetonia Weston-Roy said. She hoped people take away from the event. “It’s not ‘oh I don't like reading because there's nothing that interests me’, and just start to see there's a little bit of something for everyone."

Joyce’s House runs adult education programming year-round for things like GED testing and other certification exams. Butts said the non-profit was named after her grandmother who had a fierce love of reading but never got the chance to get a GED.

To close out Literacy Week Joyce’s House will hold a Book’Nic on Saturday. Butt said the picnic-themed event will feature several vendors, book discussions, and bookstores. It is set to take place at 5531 West North Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53208.

