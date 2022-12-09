Milwaukee inmates graduate with welding certificate from MATC program

MILWAUKEE — From prison clothes to caps and gowns, 11 men serving time in the Wisconsin prison system got a lifetime opportunity through a program at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC).

Congratulations. It is one word and 15 letters, and it is the best thing Hienok Demessie has heard in a while.

"This program has allowed me to gain a higher level of education," Demessie said.

Thursday, instead of his jail clothes, Demessie has on a cap, gown, and a huge smile.

Demessie Family Hienok Demessie and his father.

Demessie is one of 11 men in the custody of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections who earned their welding certificate through MATC's Second Chance program.

The program allows eligible incarcerated people to receive grants to fund their education with the goal of helping them get a job upon being released.

The inmates complete 17 credits in one semester and all the work takes place at the MATC Walker’s Square Education Center.

TMJ4 Hienok Demessie's certificate



Since 2017, approximately 100 individuals have graduated from the MATC program.

"Hopefully this is going to put me on the right track," Demessie smiled.

In 2019, he was charged with arson and burglary. He received a 10-year sentence.

Three years later, things are looking up for him and he has his biggest supporter in the audience.

"To my father, you continue to be my backbone," Demessie smiled.

Guy Burazin smiles from ear to ear watching his students receive their certificates and a second chance.

"If they don't have an opportunity to learn something and have a job when they get out, chances are they are just going to repeat and end up back in prison," Burazin said.

Demessie said his instructors like Burazin give him the boost he needs to flourish once he's released in 2024.

"I'm here to be part of society," Demessie said.

