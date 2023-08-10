Milwaukee County Zoo hosts popular 'Snooze at the Zoo' event

MILWAUKEE — It's a night full of camping, s'mores, and your favorite zoo creatures! It is also one of the most popular events offered by the Zoological Society of Milwaukee.

Stephanie Brown joined Milwaukee Tonight live Thursday evening from the Milwaukee County Zoo for its "Snooze at the Zoo" event.

The event allows visitors to camp inside the zoo. They only needed to bring their tent, pillow, and sleeping bag as they get to snooze near the animals! Dinner, breakfast, entertainment, and s'mores by the fire are provided.

It is all part of a good cause too as it supports the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. The next event will be this Saturday at 5 p.m., but tickets are selling out fast. Visit zoosociety.org to snag yours.

Watch the videos at the top of this article to learn more.

