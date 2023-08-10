Watch Now
Milwaukee County Zoo hosts popular 'Snooze at the Zoo' event

Stephanie Brown joined Milwaukee Tonight live Thursday evening from the Milwaukee County Zoo for its "Snooze at the Zoo" event.
Snooze at the Zoo is an event where visitors can actually spend the night inside of the zoo. This has been an annual event since the 90s, and the zoo is expecting about 400 participants. The overall event lasts three nights. How it works is that visitors buy their tickets and bring their own camping supplies. The zoo gives them their designated area and free dinner, entertainment for the night, and breakfast in the morning.
Posted at 6:52 PM, Aug 10, 2023
MILWAUKEE — It's a night full of camping, s'mores, and your favorite zoo creatures! It is also one of the most popular events offered by the Zoological Society of Milwaukee.

It is all part of a good cause too as it supports the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. The next event will be this Saturday at 5 p.m., but tickets are selling out fast. Visit zoosociety.org to snag yours.

Watch the videos at the top of this article to learn more.

