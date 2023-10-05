Watch Now
Milwaukee County Zoo hosts annual 'Zoo Brew' event

Dozens of breweries and food vendors have set up shop on the grounds of the Milwaukee County Zoo for their annual beer and food-tasting event, Zoo Brew.
Posted at 6:45 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 19:57:03-04

MILWAUKEE — If you have no plans tonight, how about a night at the Milwaukee County Zoo?

Dozens of breweries and food vendors have set up shop on the grounds for their annual beer and food-tasting event, Zoo Brew.

James Groh is taking part in the festivities, responsibly of course. Groh tells us why people should head over there.

