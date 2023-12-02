Meet the Milwaukee Native who is First Stage's new managing director

MILWAUKEE — There’s a new face at First Stage, but it’s not one you will see on stage.

Milwaukee native Daniel Grambow is First Stage’s next managing director. Grambow is leading alongside artist director, Jeff Frank, who has been with the organization for nearly 28 years.

In his new role, he is leading the business department to be more sustainable, efficient, and community-oriented.

“We are really embracing the transformative power of arts in more than cultural sphere,” Grambow explained. “I want to understand from the community what they want.”

Prior to his move home to Milwaukee, Grambow served as the managing director of the Chautauqua Opera Company and Conservatory in New York, one of the oldest opera companies in America.

There, he led opera programming as well as oversaw the organization’s development, fundraising, and events.

With family in Cudahy and West Allis though, Grambow said he is thrilled to be back home.

Grambow said he actually was introduced to theatre, in part, at First Stage. He played in the orchestra during shows and was also very active in Nicolet High School’s music and theatre programs.

Upon receiving a scholarship for classical singing, Grambow received his bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Miami.

He also holds a master’s degree in music from the Cleveland Institute of Music and his Master of Science in leadership for creative enterprises from Northwestern University.

“I sang in Italy, sang in Austria, and also performed quite a bit in Chicago and the states,” Grambow smiled.

His love of classical singing is so strong, he actually started his own company, called The Floating Opera Company in Chicago.

“I think there is a need for people to bring perspective back nationally

to Milwaukee for arts and culture. It’s a place that really deserves excellent work,” Grambow explained.

Though its focus is youth theater, First Stage is Milwaukee’s second-largest theater company. They have several productions and educational programs.

Currently, they are showcasing “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”, a musical about six kids discovering the true meaning of Christmas.

It runs now through December 24. For more information or to buy tickets, you can visit their website.

