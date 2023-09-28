Watch Now
Medieval sword fighting: Local group reenacts Middle Ages and Renaissance

The Barony of Caer Anterth Mawr is devoted to the study and recreation of European cultures and others prior to 1600 CE.
A fighter's practice for an armored and rapier and youth combat was underway Thursday evening at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 631 N. 19th St., in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Tonight is all about things happening... tonight in Milwaukee. But on Thursday evening, we decided to shake things up!

We wanted to take you back in time and across the ocean for some medieval sword fighting.

James Groh was hanging out at Redeemer Lutheran Church and by the looks of things, he had some explaining to do.

The Barony of Caer Anterth Mawr is the Milwaukee-area local branch of the Society for Creative Anachronism, Inc. (SCA).

Thursday evening they hosted a fighter's practice for an armored and rapier and youth combat at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 631 N. 19th St., in Milwaukee.

