Make your own home decor out of iron and steel at Milwaukee Blacksmith

If you ever want to learn how to make your own home decor out of iron and steel, we have just the place for you.

James Groh joined us live from Milwaukee Blacksmith. Groh was at the new location right by the airport near 10th and Layton.

Milwaukee Blacksmith hosts public and private classes where you can make hearts, beer holders, fire pokers, can openers, and more. It's all about getting things hot and hitting them hard. You're guaranteed to leave with something cool. It's perfect for dates, family fun, and company bonding.

[Watch the videos at the top of this article to learn more]

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip