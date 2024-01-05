Watch Now
Make your own home decor out of iron and steel at Milwaukee Blacksmith

Get it hot and hit it hard.
If you ever want to learn how to make your own home decor out of iron and steel, we have just the place for you.
Posted at 6:40 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 20:33:37-05

If you ever want to learn how to make your own home decor out of iron and steel, we have just the place for you.

James Groh joined us live from Milwaukee Blacksmith. Groh was at the new location right by the airport near 10th and Layton.

Milwaukee Blacksmith hosts public and private classes where you can make hearts, beer holders, fire pokers, can openers, and more. It's all about getting things hot and hitting them hard. You're guaranteed to leave with something cool. It's perfect for dates, family fun, and company bonding.

