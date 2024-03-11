Watch Now
Looking ahead to Pi Day: Where to find deals to celebrate

Posted at 6:53 PM, Mar 11, 2024
Thursday, March 14 is Pi Day!

Lori Fredrich, Senior Food Writer at OnMilwaukee, joined Milwaukee Tonight to discuss the Pi Day.

Below is a list of some businesses that are offering specials for Pi Day:

Aggie's Bakery:
7328 W. Greenfield Ave
Aggie’s bakes up an assortment of their 5” mini pies, just for Pi Day. Pies are available in apple, blueberry, cherry, or banana cream for $7.50 each.

 Bakehouse 23
1309 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee, 
Bakehouse 23 will be offering slices of pie for $5 each at the bakery on Pi Day! Flavors include salted caramel banana cream; turtle cheesecake pie; peanut butter nutter; chocolate oreo cream; key lime; cherry (gluten-free/vegan); apple pie (vegan).

The Bake Sale
6923 W Becher St, West Allis, (414) 543-4230
The Bake Sale is taking pre-orders for pie day. Options include FrankenPies (multi-flavored pies featuring two slices of each flavor). Flavors include key lime/French silk/apple; caramel apple/cherry/strawberry rhubarb; and Elvis/strawberry pretzel/fruity pebble.

Find the full list and everything else happening in Milwaukee's food scene here.

