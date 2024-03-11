Looking ahead to Pi Day: Where to find deals to celebrate.

Thursday, March 14 is Pi Day!

Lori Fredrich, Senior Food Writer at OnMilwaukee, joined Milwaukee Tonight to discuss the Pi Day.

Watch the full interview above:

Below is a list of some businesses that are offering specials for Pi Day:

Aggie's Bakery:

7328 W. Greenfield Ave

Aggie’s bakes up an assortment of their 5” mini pies, just for Pi Day. Pies are available in apple, blueberry, cherry, or banana cream for $7.50 each.

Bakehouse 23

1309 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee,

Bakehouse 23 will be offering slices of pie for $5 each at the bakery on Pi Day! Flavors include salted caramel banana cream; turtle cheesecake pie; peanut butter nutter; chocolate oreo cream; key lime; cherry (gluten-free/vegan); apple pie (vegan).

The Bake Sale

6923 W Becher St, West Allis, (414) 543-4230

The Bake Sale is taking pre-orders for pie day. Options include FrankenPies (multi-flavored pies featuring two slices of each flavor). Flavors include key lime/French silk/apple; caramel apple/cherry/strawberry rhubarb; and Elvis/strawberry pretzel/fruity pebble.

